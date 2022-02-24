K-Electric profits down 33.8% in second quarter of FY22

KARACHI: The net profit of K-Electric Limited (KEL) declined 33.8 per cent to Rs9.4 billion, translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of one paisa during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

The company posted a profit of Rs14.2 billion, translating into the EPS of 21 paisas in the same period of the last year. The company did not declare any payouts along with the financial results.

The company’s revenues after tariff adjustment for the quarter under review clocked-in at Rs103.2 billion, up 52.2 per cent from Rs67.8 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

K-Electric purchased electricity worth Rs46.6 billion during the quarter, up 106.2 per cent as against Rs22.6 billion last year, while the consumption of fuel clocked-in at Rs33.7 billion, up 50.4 per cent from Rs22.4 billion last year.

The other income of the company for the quarter declined 47.8 per cent to Rs1.2 billion, while the finance cost surged 32 per cent to Rs3.33 billion.

For the half-year ended December 31, 2021, K-Electric posted the net profit of Rs21.2 billion (EPS: 12 paisas), compared with the profit of Rs24.4 billion (EPS: 25 paisas) in the same period of the last year.