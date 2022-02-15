KCCI urges cooperative market fire victims to submit claims

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday urged the Cooperative Market fire incident victims to submit their claims in order to avoid delays in disbursement, a statement said.

Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala and Karachi Chamber President Muhammad Idrees while assuring full support and cooperation to shopkeepers of the fire-hit Cooperative Market and Victoria Building, vowed to make all-out efforts till all the shopkeepers of both markets receive compensations exactly as per the losses suffered by them.

Addressing a meeting of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building shopkeepers at KCCI Auditorium to evaluate compensation claims, the BMG chairman and KCCI president urged the shopkeepers to honestly claim the precise compensation as per actual losses and KCCI would try its best to ensure release of funds to the affectees as early as possible.

Unrealistic and exaggerated compensation claims being demanded by the shopkeepers was going to make things difficult and would obviously delay the overall process, they added.

BMG Vice Chairman Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary AQ Khalil, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Naqi, Vice President Qazi Zahid Husain and KCCI Managing Committee members were also present on the occasion.

Motiwala and Idrees informed that the committees led by KCCI’s managing committee members have already been formed and they have been tasked to assess all the compensation claims.

Each and every shopkeeper will have to appear before these committees to defend his claims and also take an oath to guarantee his truthfulness and honesty, which will be followed by meticulous scrutiny and then the cases will be recommended for the release of compensation to the Sindh government’s committee in which KCCI was also being represented.

They recalled that the Karachi Chamber has all the expertise and experience available as this compensation evaluation process has been successfully carried out twice when the angry mob torched thousands of shops situated in Bolton Market Incident in 2009 and fire engulfed around 200 shops in Timber Market in 2015.

They also appreciated the seriousness exhibited by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab who were keen to ensure timely release of compensation to all the affectees of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building.