Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

KCCI urges cooperative market fire victims to submit claims

Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:03 pm
KCCI

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday urged the Cooperative Market fire incident victims to submit their claims in order to avoid delays in disbursement, a statement said.

Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala and Karachi Chamber President Muhammad Idrees while assuring full support and cooperation to shopkeepers of the fire-hit Cooperative Market and Victoria Building, vowed to make all-out efforts till all the shopkeepers of both markets receive compensations exactly as per the losses suffered by them.

Addressing a meeting of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building shopkeepers at KCCI Auditorium to evaluate compensation claims, the BMG chairman and KCCI president urged the shopkeepers to honestly claim the precise compensation as per actual losses and KCCI would try its best to ensure release of funds to the affectees as early as possible.

Unrealistic and exaggerated compensation claims being demanded by the shopkeepers was going to make things difficult and would obviously delay the overall process, they added.

BMG Vice Chairman Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary AQ Khalil, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Naqi, Vice President Qazi Zahid Husain and KCCI Managing Committee members were also present on the occasion.

Motiwala and Idrees informed that the committees led by KCCI’s managing committee members have already been formed and they have been tasked to assess all the compensation claims.

Each and every shopkeeper will have to appear before these committees to defend his claims and also take an oath to guarantee his truthfulness and honesty, which will be followed by meticulous scrutiny and then the cases will be recommended for the release of compensation to the Sindh government’s committee in which KCCI was also being represented.

They recalled that the Karachi Chamber has all the expertise and experience available as this compensation evaluation process has been successfully carried out twice when the angry mob torched thousands of shops situated in Bolton Market Incident in 2009 and fire engulfed around 200 shops in Timber Market in 2015.

They also appreciated the seriousness exhibited by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab who were keen to ensure timely release of compensation to all the affectees of Cooperative Market and Victoria Building.

Read More

7 hours ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 15th Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
7 hours ago
How to Check Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list 2022 Online?

MUZZAFARABAD: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 held today...
7 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 15th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 15th Feb, 2022) 24k...
8 hours ago
Winner's List of Rs 100 prize bond draw 2022 announced today!

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, announced today...
8 hours ago
Winner's list of 1500 Prize bond draw 2022 has announced !

Muzaffarabad: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 announced today...
9 hours ago
Gold rate in UAE on, 15th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (15th, Feb 2022)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shakira
1 min ago
Shakira expresses her love for her lover Gerard Pique on Valentine’s Day

Shakira's Valentine's Day celebrations are off to a fantastic start, as she...
Asad Umar plane emergency landing
4 mins ago
CAA warns against safety violations at Jinnah International Airport

A major violation of safety rules was revealed at a sensitive location...
NCOC to relax COVID protocols in cities with low positivity
4 mins ago
NCOC to relax COVID protocols in cities with low positivity

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that...
social security
8 mins ago
Social security institution directed to stop multiple audits

KARACHI: Sindh Government Labour and HR Department Secretary Laeeq Ahmed has directed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600