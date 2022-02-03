Kerala Lottery Result today on, 3rd February 2022

Kerala Lottery Result: Every Thursday, the government of Kerala announce the ‘KARUNYA PLUS’ Kerala Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results will be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that get to host legal lotteries.

Prizes to be won in the Kerala lottery today

The Kerala Lottery offers a variety of prizes, and the winning prize amounts are highly appealing. The winner of the Kerala lottery’s first prize would receive a whopping sum of 70 lakhs. The winner of the second award will receive Rs. 5 lakh. The lottery’s third prize winner will receive $100,000. The fourth and fifth place winners will receive 5,000 and 1,000 dollars, respectively. There are additional winners of the sixth and seventh prizes in the Kerala lotto. The lottery’s sixth reward is 500 dollars, while the lottery’s seventh prize is 100 dollars.

KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery Result for Today

Results will be out today by 3 pm.

Kerala Karunya Plus KN 406 Thursday Lottery Live Winner List Department Name Kerala State Lottery Department Thiruvananthapuram Draw Number 406th Draw Lottery Name Karunya Plus KN 406 First Winning Prize Amount Rs. 80,00,000 {80 Lakh Rupees} Draw Date 3.2.2022 Lottery Result Timing 3 February 2022 Today at 3 PM Official Website Link www.keralalotteries.com

1st Prize ` 80,00,000/-

1) PJ 745073 (VAIKKOM)

Consolation Prize ` 8,000/-

PA 745073 PB 745073 PC 745073 PD 745073 PE 745073

PF 745073 PG 745073 PH 745073 PK 745073 PL 745073

PM 745073

2nd Prize ` 10,00,000/–

1) PG 290006 (VADAKARA)

3rd Prize ` 1,00,000/-

1) PA 692519 (PALAKKAD)

2) PB 178115 (ERNAKULAM)

3) PC 301779 (ALAPPUZHA)

4) PD 799372 (MALAPPURAM)

5) PE 880021 (CHITTUR)

6) PF 280283 (IRINJALAKUDA)

7) PG 679350 (ADIMALY)

8) PH 671026 (ATTINGAL)

9) PJ 529500 (NEYYATTINKARA)

10) PK 573028 (MALAPPURAM)

11) PL 733023 (PALAKKAD)

12) PM 148073 (PALAKKAD)

4th Prize ` 5,000/-

1112 1809 2118 2373 26063229 4248 5493 5921 6462

6881 7239 8469 8564 8648 8779 8918 8962

5th Prize ` 1,000/-

0333 0336 1480 1631 1817 2248 2885 3353 3469 4186 4725 5582 5795 5902 5967

6290 6410 6706 6824 6923 7105 7219 7232 7323 8019 8100 8361 8457 8483 8636

8768 8976 9887 9930

6th Prize ` 500/-

0189 0665 0670 0687 0860 0899 0972 0977 1048 1391

1511 1536 1569 1674 1834 2000 2005 2075 2264 2353

2401 2409 2581 2720 2921 3155 3201 3297 3442 3585

4013 4124 4245 4300 4573 4670 4785 4913 5052 5072

5188 5227 5286 5295 5509 5616 5684 5887 6052 6157

6225 6340 6673 6729 7042 7059 7101 7262 7461 7464

7612 7672 7692 7798 7954 8035 8257 8381 8395 8499

8615 8647 8843 9123 9404 9433 9569 9610 9652 9693

7th Prize ` 100/-

0039 0074 0081 0127 0240 0268 0304 0347 0423 0470

0478 0560 0585 0620 0663 0781 0835 0874 0915 0939

0961 1013 1354 1367 1373 1378 1400 1433 1590 1602

1754 1841 1870 1929 1982 2251 2318 2510 2561 2617

2698 2856 2911 3057 3153 3249 3325 3370 3466 3551

4107 4195 4261 4554 4741 4757 4831 4838 4877 4918

4954 4969 5021 5140 5263 5284 5313 5318 5429 5510

5516 5673 5747 5771 6072 6429 6463 6508 6590 6799

6815 6829 6830 6852 7013 7038 7070 7100 7117 7186

7189 7353 7396 7507 7581 7622 7697 7709 7729 7775

7975 8021 8089 8096 8116 8225 8324 8379 8421 8432

8434 8558 8809 8932 9421 9512 9525 9526 9549 9599

9688 9798 9844 9933 9968 9981