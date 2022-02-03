Kerala Lottery Result today on, 3rd February 2022
Kerala Lottery Result: Every Thursday, the government of Kerala announce the ‘KARUNYA PLUS’ Kerala Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results will be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that get to host legal lotteries.
Prizes to be won in the Kerala lottery today
The Kerala Lottery offers a variety of prizes, and the winning prize amounts are highly appealing. The winner of the Kerala lottery’s first prize would receive a whopping sum of 70 lakhs. The winner of the second award will receive Rs. 5 lakh. The lottery’s third prize winner will receive $100,000. The fourth and fifth place winners will receive 5,000 and 1,000 dollars, respectively. There are additional winners of the sixth and seventh prizes in the Kerala lotto. The lottery’s sixth reward is 500 dollars, while the lottery’s seventh prize is 100 dollars.
KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery Result for Today
Results will be out today by 3 pm.
|Kerala Karunya Plus KN 406 Thursday Lottery Live Winner List
|Department Name
|Kerala State Lottery Department Thiruvananthapuram
|Draw Number
|406th Draw
|Lottery Name
|Karunya Plus KN 406
|First Winning Prize Amount
|Rs. 80,00,000 {80 Lakh Rupees}
|Draw Date
|3.2.2022
|Lottery Result Timing
|3 February 2022 Today at 3 PM
|Official Website Link
|www.keralalotteries.com
1st Prize ` 80,00,000/-
1) PJ 745073 (VAIKKOM)
Consolation Prize ` 8,000/-
PA 745073 PB 745073 PC 745073 PD 745073 PE 745073
PF 745073 PG 745073 PH 745073 PK 745073 PL 745073
PM 745073
2nd Prize ` 10,00,000/–
1) PG 290006 (VADAKARA)
3rd Prize ` 1,00,000/-
1) PA 692519 (PALAKKAD)
2) PB 178115 (ERNAKULAM)
3) PC 301779 (ALAPPUZHA)
4) PD 799372 (MALAPPURAM)
5) PE 880021 (CHITTUR)
6) PF 280283 (IRINJALAKUDA)
7) PG 679350 (ADIMALY)
8) PH 671026 (ATTINGAL)
9) PJ 529500 (NEYYATTINKARA)
10) PK 573028 (MALAPPURAM)
11) PL 733023 (PALAKKAD)
12) PM 148073 (PALAKKAD)
4th Prize ` 5,000/-
1112 1809 2118 2373 26063229 4248 5493 5921 6462
6881 7239 8469 8564 8648 8779 8918 8962
5th Prize ` 1,000/-
0333 0336 1480 1631 1817 2248 2885 3353 3469 4186 4725 5582 5795 5902 5967
6290 6410 6706 6824 6923 7105 7219 7232 7323 8019 8100 8361 8457 8483 8636
8768 8976 9887 9930
6th Prize ` 500/-
0189 0665 0670 0687 0860 0899 0972 0977 1048 1391
1511 1536 1569 1674 1834 2000 2005 2075 2264 2353
2401 2409 2581 2720 2921 3155 3201 3297 3442 3585
4013 4124 4245 4300 4573 4670 4785 4913 5052 5072
5188 5227 5286 5295 5509 5616 5684 5887 6052 6157
6225 6340 6673 6729 7042 7059 7101 7262 7461 7464
7612 7672 7692 7798 7954 8035 8257 8381 8395 8499
8615 8647 8843 9123 9404 9433 9569 9610 9652 9693
7th Prize ` 100/-
0039 0074 0081 0127 0240 0268 0304 0347 0423 0470
0478 0560 0585 0620 0663 0781 0835 0874 0915 0939
0961 1013 1354 1367 1373 1378 1400 1433 1590 1602
1754 1841 1870 1929 1982 2251 2318 2510 2561 2617
2698 2856 2911 3057 3153 3249 3325 3370 3466 3551
4107 4195 4261 4554 4741 4757 4831 4838 4877 4918
4954 4969 5021 5140 5263 5284 5313 5318 5429 5510
5516 5673 5747 5771 6072 6429 6463 6508 6590 6799
6815 6829 6830 6852 7013 7038 7070 7100 7117 7186
7189 7353 7396 7507 7581 7622 7697 7709 7729 7775
7975 8021 8089 8096 8116 8225 8324 8379 8421 8432
8434 8558 8809 8932 9421 9512 9525 9526 9549 9599
9688 9798 9844 9933 9968 9981
Download BOL News App for latest news