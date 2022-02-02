Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
02nd Feb, 2022. 10:15 pm

Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK 534 results today

Kerala state lottery

The Kerala lottery department will announce the results of Akshaya AK 534 lottery on Wednesday.
The results will be available on Kerala lottery department’s Official Website.
The results will be available from 4:00 PM onwards. The first prize is 70 lakh. the second prize is 5 lakh and the third prize is 1 lac.

 The lottery will be conducted by Kerala lottery department at Gorky Bhavan. The price of lottery is RS 30.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results,

 

