KIA Cerato Price in Pakistan | Specs and Features

Despite the recent arrival of a slew of SUVs onto the local market, sedans continue to reign supreme. Given that sedans are still the most popular car body style in the country, automakers do not fail to introduce new sedans every year.

KIA, which built a name for itself with the legendary Sportage, has yet to offer a sedan in Pakistan. And, while no formal statements have been made by the firm, its globally popular sedan – Cerato – may be offered in Pakistan in 2022. It is a mid-range sedan with a variety of modern features and competitive specifications.

Cerato has already piqued the interest of motorheads. Cerato is getting all the attention it needs thanks to KIA’s very successful models – Grand Carnival, Picanto, Stonic, Sportage, and Sorento. Cerato’s fourth generation is likely to be launched in Pakistan, indicating that the company is expanding its product line in the local market.

Overview of KIA Cerato

Engine and performance

The official website of KIA Lucky Motors shows that this sedan could be offered in three engines:

Gamma 1.6

Nu 2.0 and

1.6 Diesel

According to sources, Cerato is going to have the D-CVVT Gamma 1.6L petrol engine with electronic fuel injection. Here are some important specs of this engine.

Displacement 1591 cc Max Power 128 PS (horsepower) Max Torque 155 N.m

Because of its powerful engine and light weight aluminium body, the performance of this car with 6-speed automatic/manual transmission is said to be remarkable.

Fuel economy of KIA Cerato

In global models, the fuel economy of the 1.6L KIA Cerato is stated to be 6.6L per 100Km. For the purpose of simplicity, it equates to around 15 km/L. When compared to other automobiles in this category, the economy is average. When the car is officially launched in Pakistan, the actual economy rate will be known.

KIA Cerato interior

This KIA sedan offers a modern interior design and amenities that will likely appeal to many local buyers. Its heated steering wheel includes a plethora of buttons for various operations. Carbon pattern embossing on artificial leather imparts a high-quality, modern appearance. The sliding centre armrest is both comfortable and stylish in its design. The 4.3″ LCD in the cluster (between the rpm and speedometer) displays important vehicle information. There are additional rear air vents on this vehicle. The sunroof improves the overall appearance of the interior.

We can only hope that the corporation does not disappoint its local clients by removing some interior amenities. It is due to the fact that other KIA vehicles in Pakistan have superb interior design and features.

Exterior of KIA Cerato

Expected features of KIA Cerato

The features are not yet official. All we can see is what the corporation offers in its worldwide variant. So, below are the comfort and safety elements of its global model, which may or may not be available in the “Pakistani Cerato.”

Comfort features

Heated steering wheel Automatic air conditioning Rear air vent Seat warmers Ventilated front seat 10-way power assisted driver seat IMS (Integrated Memory System) Smart key for easy entry and engine start Smart trunk system Manual tilt & telescopic steering column Rear center armrest with cup holders 4.3” Touch screen audio USB, AUX, Radio, CD and MP3 Multi-functional steering wheel Sunroof Steering wheel paddle shifters (gear changers)

Safety Features

Global KIA Cerato has many modern safety features and we can hope that the company will not cut them when launching this car in Pakistan.

6-airbags Auto cruise control Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) Blind spot detection Rear view camera Electrochromic rear view mirror

KIA Cerato’s specifications

The following table has important specifications of Cerato’s global version.

Overall length (mm) 4,640 Overall width (mm) 1,800 Overall height (mm) 1,450 Wheelbase (mm) 2,700 Suspension (front) MacPherson Strut Suspension (rear) CTBA Brake Front Disc Brake Rear Drum Minimum turning radius (m) 5.3

KIA Cerato price in Pakistan

The KIA Cerato price has yet to be announced. Based on the typical pricing of its global variations in various countries, we may expect its price to range between PKR 4.0 M and PKR 4.5 M.

KIA Cerato Pakistan launch date

There is no official word on when this KIA sedan will be released. The company’s official website lists it as one of its global variations. The launch date has been speculated to be the end of 2022.

Competition in the local market

In terms of price, the KIA Cerato can compete with several sedans in Pakistan. Honda Civic, Honda City top variants, Toyota Corolla, and Toyota Yaris high-end variants will be its direct competitors.

KIA Cerato in Pakistan, will it be successful?