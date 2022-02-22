KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs581.40 and the selling rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs585.90 in the interbank market on 22nd Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated KWD to PKR exchange rates on 22nd Feb 2022.