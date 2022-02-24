Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:07 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:07 pm
KWD TO PKR

KWD TO PKR

Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs580.30 and the selling rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs585.10 in the interbank market on 24th Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated KWD to PKR exchange rates on 24th Feb 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 137.20 138.00
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.20 48.50
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.25 12.32
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 580.30 585.10
EURO EUR 196.80 197.90
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 236.20 237.60
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 126.30 127.10
OMANI RIYAL OMR 457.90 459.80

Read More

12 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs137.20 and...
10 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
11 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 24th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
11 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 24th Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (24, Feb 2022) today...
12 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 24 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 24,...
20 hours ago
KCCI, CEC sign agreement for SME promotion

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has signed a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ukraine
1 min ago
Ukraine: Torn between West and Russia

PARIS - Sandwiched between Russia and the European Union, Ukraine has been...
rupee
5 mins ago
Rupee falls 23 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 23 paisas against the dollar on Thursday, amid...
6 mins ago
Osman Khalid Butt, Mahira Khan and others react to Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence 

Zahir Jaffer, the killer of female rights activist Noor Mukaddam, was condemned...
TRY to PKR
7 mins ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.35 and...
Adsence Ad 300X600