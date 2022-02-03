Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:51 pm
KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KWD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs578.70 and Rs585.90 at 2:53 pm PST on 3rd Feb 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

KWD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Dinar TO PKR) Kuwaiti Dinar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 3rd Feb 2022)

1 KWD = 585.90 Pakistani Rupees

KWD
PKR
1 KWD 585.90 PKR
5 KWD 2929.50 PKR
10 KWD 5859.00 PKR
25 KWD 14947.50 PKR
50 KWD 29295.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

