Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 04:22 pm
KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 8th Feb 2022

KWD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs576.70 and Rs577.20 at 4:24 pm PST on 8th Feb 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

KWD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Dinar TO PKR) Kuwaiti Dinar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 8th Feb 2022)

1 KWD = 577.20 Pakistani Rupees

KWD
PKR
1 KWD 577.20 PKR
5 KWD 2886.00 PKR
10 KWD 5772.00 PKR
25 KWD 14430.00 PKR
50 KWD 28860.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

