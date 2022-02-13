Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 06:00 am
Latest currency rates today on Feb 13, 2022

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 13th Feb 2022, Check updated currency rates of  US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Check the latest currency rates today Feb 13, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.290 124.510
CANADIAN DOLLAR 136.960 137.190
CHINESE YUAN 27.220 27.670
DANISH KRONE 26.700 26.750
EURO 198.720 199.070
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.370 22.410
JAPANESE YEN 1.500 1.510
SAUDI RIYAL 46.530 46.610
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.710 129.940
SWEDISH KRONA 18.680 18.710
SWISS FRANC 188.220 188.550
THAI BHAT 5.320 5.330
U.A.E Dirham 47.520 47.610
UK Pound Sterling 236.190 236.600
US Dollar 174.500 175.000

