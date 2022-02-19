Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 20th feb 2022
Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.42 at 8:30am PST on February 20, 2022.
The USD decreases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs175.86 on Feb 18, 2021.
US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.
Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022
Find he updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 20th Feb 2022)
|US Dollar
|175.42
|176.85
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|20 feb 2022
|Rs. 175.42
|18 feb 2022
|Rs. 175.86
