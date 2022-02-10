Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 10, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:00 am
USD to PKR

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs174.45 at 8:30 am PST on February 10, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs174.45 on February 10, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

US Dollar 174.45 175.18
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
10 Feb 2022 Rs. 174.45 0.01%
9 Feb 2022 Rs. 174.51

Read More

5 hours ago
Today's Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 10th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 10, 2022)...
17 hours ago
PICTURES: The New Suzuki Swift's First Locally Assembled Unit

The wait for the new Suzuki Swift appears to be coming to...
18 hours ago
Engro Polymer posts Rs4.69 billion profits during 4QCY21

KARACHI: The profit after tax of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL)...
1 day ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 9 Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
1 day ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 9 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 9th Feb, 2022) 24k...
1 day ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 9th Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (9th, Feb 2022)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi
8 mins ago
Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi dance their heart out in this energetic video

Pakistan's talented actress Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi are making the fans...
10 mins ago
Federal govt employees to get 15pct disparity allowance from next month

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give 15 per cent disparity...
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
55 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 10 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 10th Feb, 2022) 24k...
Gold rate in qatar
4 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Qatar on, 10th Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600