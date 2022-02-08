Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 8, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
Dollar rates in Pakistan

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs174.51 at 3:30 PM PST on February 8, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs174.48 on February 7, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

US Dollar 174.51 175.18
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
8 feb 2022 Rs. 174.51 0.01%
7 feb 2022 Rs. 174.47

Read More

5 hours ago
KCCI blasts Police performance over rising street crimes

KARACHI: The rising street crimes all over the city poses a big...
5 hours ago
KSE-100 closes in red zone over renewed IMF conditions

KARACHI: The Stocks witnessed a lackluster session on Monday as the investors...
11 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates on, 7 February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.560 and...
12 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 7 Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.550...
12 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 7th Feb, 2022

Nagaland State Lottery: The Lottery Sambad Results for February 7, 2022 are...
14 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 7th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Changan Oshan X7
3 hours ago
Changan Oshan X7 Started Local Production in Pakistan

Changan Pakistan has begun mass production of their new crossover SUV, the...
Honda Civic 2022
3 hours ago
From KIA Sportage, Hyundai Tucson to Peugeot Crossover SUVs Available In The Price Of New Honda Civic 2022

Honda Pakistan made news last week with yet another odd car launch....
Princess Diana
3 hours ago
Princess Diana’s hands ‘were not clean.’ during her marriage to Prince Charles

The public, it has been argued, has a very one-sided perspective of...
Prince Andrew
3 hours ago
Prince Andrew is planning to accuse Virginia of human trafficking in the assault case

According to sources, Prince Andrew and his defence team are reportedly intending...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600