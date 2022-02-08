Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 8, 2022
Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs174.51 at 3:30 PM PST on February 8, 2022.
The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs174.48 on February 7, 2021.
US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.
Dollar rate in Pakistan today
|US Dollar
|174.51
|175.18
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|8 feb 2022
|Rs. 174.51
|0.01%
|7 feb 2022
|Rs. 174.47
