Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 03:45 am
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 9, 2022

USD to PKR

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs174.45 at 8:30 am PST on February 9, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs174.45 on February 8, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

US Dollar 174.45 175.18
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
9 feb 2022 Rs. 174.45 0.01%
8 feb 2022 Rs. 174.51

Read More

5 hours ago
Stocks remain bullish on upbeat economic results

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse managed to close in a green territory, as...
6 hours ago
Meeting to discuss gur exports issue on February 9

KARACHI: The Ministry of Commerce has convened a meeting on February 9...
10 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 8th Feb, 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result held today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on 8...
11 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 8 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 8, 2022)...
11 hours ago
SBP imposes penalty of Rs523 million on banks in H1 FY22

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed Rs523 million as...
11 hours ago
UBL gets approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed United Bank Limited...

