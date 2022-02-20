Latest Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 20th February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 19th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands cSAR 2,669.84.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 228.89 from previous day’s SAR 226.06.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 209.82 from previous day’s SAR 207.22.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia