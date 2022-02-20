Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Latest Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 20th February 2022
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 19th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands cSAR 2,669.84.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 228.89 from previous day’s SAR 226.06.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 209.82 from previous day’s SAR 207.22.
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|
+0.36%
|Gram 24K
|
228.89
Yesterday: 228.08
|Gram 22K
|
209.82
Yesterday: 209.07
|Gram 21K
|
200.28
Yesterday: 199.57
|Gram 18K
|
171.67
Yesterday: 171.06
|Ounce
|
7,119.57
Yesterday: 7,094.22
|Tola
|
2,669.84
Yesterday: 2,660.33
