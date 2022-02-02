Latest Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 2nd Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Feb feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,535.02.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 217.34 from previous day’s SAR 216.18.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold stable to SAR 199.22 from previous day’s SAR 198.16.