Latest Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 2nd Feb 2022
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Feb feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,535.02.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 217.34 from previous day’s SAR 216.18.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold stable to SAR 199.22 from previous day’s SAR 198.16.
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|
+0.53%
|Ounce
|
6,760.05
Yesterday: 6,724.09
|Tola
|
2,535.02
Yesterday: 2,521.53
|Gram 24K
|
217.34
Yesterday: 216.18
|Gram 22K
|
199.22
Yesterday: 198.16
|Gram 21K
|
190.17
Yesterday: 189.16
|Gram 18K
|
163.00
Yesterday: 162.13
