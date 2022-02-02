Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 07:30 am

Latest Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 2nd Feb 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Feb feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,535.02.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 217.34 from previous day’s SAR 216.18.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold stable to SAR 199.22 from previous day’s SAR 198.16.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+0.53%
Ounce
6,760.05
Yesterday: 6,724.09
Tola
2,535.02
Yesterday: 2,521.53
Gram 24K
217.34
Yesterday: 216.18
Gram 22K
199.22
Yesterday: 198.16
Gram 21K
190.17
Yesterday: 189.16
Gram 18K
163.00
Yesterday: 162.13

4 hours ago
AED to PKR
42 seconds ago
