Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 11, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 127,000 per tola and Rs108,882 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022