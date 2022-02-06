Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 05:00 am
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 6, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 124,500 per tola and Rs106,739 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs124,500.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 124,500 Rs. 114,118 Rs. 108,939 Rs. 93,368
per 10 Gram Rs. 106,739 Rs. 97,840 Rs. 93,400 Rs. 80,050
per Gram Gold Rs. 97,844 Rs. 9,784 Rs. 9,340 Rs. 8,005

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

