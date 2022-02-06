Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:24 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 7 February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:24 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 7, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 124,500 per tola and Rs106,739 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs124,500.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 124,500 Rs. 114,118 Rs. 108,939 Rs. 93,368
per 10 Gram Rs. 106,739 Rs. 97,840 Rs. 93,400 Rs. 80,050
per Gram Gold Rs. 97,844 Rs. 9,784 Rs. 9,340 Rs. 8,005

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

18 hours ago
Hot Stocks

Interloop Limited plans expansion Despite dismal performance in the second quarter of...
19 hours ago
Lotte Chemical Pakistan

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on May 30, 1998....
19 hours ago
Pakistan to gain foreign inflows worth $8 billion

KARACHI: Taking more than a normal course of time of two weeks,...
19 hours ago
Rupee may maintain upward trend

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to maintain the upward trend next week,...
19 hours ago
Next week to bode well for PSX

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse gained 1.8 per cent for the week ended...
19 hours ago
Commercial banks rule the roost

KARACHI: Now the government will be forced to go for expensive borrowing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
2 hours ago
For the Platinum Jubilee, will the Queen bury the hatchet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Given the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, experts believe Queen Elizabeth is hoping to...
Queen Elizabeth
2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth aims for ‘trouble free’ transition’ for Prince Charles’ to the throne

Queen Elizabeth's'sincere wish' for Duchess Camilla to be Queen consort, according to...
2 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 7th February #233 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 233 that was released today, February 7,...
Top 5 Skincare Trends of 2022
4 hours ago
Top 5 Skincare Trends of 2022

Whether you are a skincare enthusiast or not, it is always intriguing...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600