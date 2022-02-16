Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 05:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 16th February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 05:30 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 16, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 125,300 per tola and Rs107420 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs125,300.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 125,300 Rs. 114852 Rs. 109,639 Rs. 93,974
per 10 Gram Rs. 107,420 Rs. 98470 Rs. 94,000 Rs. 80,570
per Gram Gold Rs. 10,742 Rs. 9847 Rs. 9,400 Rs. 8,057

Find the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

2 hours ago
EXPLAINER – Honda Civic 2022 Smart Card Key

The Honda Civic 2022 is expected to arrive in Pakistan over the...
9 hours ago
Avanceon secures Rs1 billion project

KARACHI: Avanceon Group of Companies secured the largest commercial infrastructure project in its...
9 hours ago
PM launches second phase of Raast instant payment system

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran khan on Tuesday launched the second phase of...
10 hours ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
10 hours ago
LCCI urges for construction of Kalabagh dam

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
10 hours ago
Nishat Power posts Rs745million profit during 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit of Nishat Power Limited (NPL) showed a growth of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
50 seconds ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Riyal, Euro on, 16th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 16th Feb 2022, Check updated...
Dollar rate in Pakistan
46 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Honda Civic 2022
2 hours ago
Honda Civic 2022 Preview – A Powerful Vehicle Is Here

We are all familiar with Honda Atlas because it is one of...
Honda Civic 2022
2 hours ago
EXPLAINER – Honda Civic 2022 Smart Card Key

The Honda Civic 2022 is expected to arrive in Pakistan over the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600