Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 11th February 2022
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (11th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 222.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 208.50.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to AED 222.00 from previous day’s AED 221.25.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) appreciated to AED 208.50 from previous day’s AED 208.00.
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 11, feb 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|February 11
|6,727.11
|222.00
|208.50
|199.00
|170.50
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
