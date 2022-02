Prize Bond Draw Schedule from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022: National Savings Pakistan Prize Bond Schedule for year 2022 starts from 01 January, 2022 till 15 December, 2022. Prize Bond Schedule are available for denominations of PKR 100, 200, 750, 1500, 7500, 15000, and 40000 Premium Prize Bond from January to December.

The government has introduced this prize bond scheme for common people of the society, interested or involve people can get all the information about their prize bond.