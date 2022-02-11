Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

LCCI for restoration of tax exemptions

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
LCCI

Image: File

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to restore tax exemptions on solar panels, hybrid seeds, agri and industrial machinery in the larger national interest, a statement said.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the current situation demands corrective measures for putting the economy back on track.

LCCI office-bearers said that imposition of 17 per cent tax on solar energy equipment was quite surprising given that the solar and wind power plants are the only alternative solution for cheap energy.

They said that the fossil fuel based power plants require costly imported furnace oil while the installation of solar systems is a one-time investment which provides continuous benefits for more than 25 years without additional expenses.

The imposition of tax on the solar energy equipment will damage the efforts of promotion of alternative energy sources, while the manufacturing of hi-tech sectors will also be affected by the proposed measures in the mini-budget, they added.

The industry is heavily dependent on the imports of raw materials as they are not available locally, they said, adding that the imposition of sales tax on the raw materials of the pharmaceutical industry would hinder the growth of the pharmaceutical sector.

They said that the withdrawal of sales tax exemption on the import of seeds through supplementary Finance Bill 2021, will have far reaching consequences for Pakistani farmers who are already facing challenges due to high input cost.

The LCCI officials urged the government to restore the tax exemptions in the larger interest of the business community and the economy.

Read More

2 hours ago
PSO records Rs20.3 billion profit in second quarter of FY22

KARACHI: The profits of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) registered the earnings growth...
2 hours ago
Rupee gains 16 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 16 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid...
2 hours ago
UK economy rebounds by record 7.5% from pandemic in 2021

LONDON - Britain's economy grew by a record 7.5 percent last year...
5 hours ago
Pakistan to start using Saudi oil facility on deferred payment from March: Shaukat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Friday told the Senate that...
9 hours ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 11th Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
10 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 11th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.710 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL 5 - LQ VS MS
23 seconds ago
Lahore vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | LQ VS MS live

LQ VS MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
17 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result list 11 february 2022, Result 1pm 6pm 8pm

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 11 02...
45 mins ago
FM Qureshi asks opposition to support South Punjab constitution amendment

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday asked the opposition to...
south korea
50 mins ago
S.Korea reports 53,926 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 53,926 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600