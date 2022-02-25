LCCI for signing free trade agreements with Iran

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nauman Kabir has stressed the need of signing Free Trade Agreements (FTA), establishment of effective banking channels and markets at borders for enhancing bilateral trade with Iran.

Talking to the Consul General of Pakistan in Mashhad and the officials of Razavi Economic Organisation on Friday, he said that the exchange of business delegations, organising joint trade exhibitions and business-to-business meetings are key for getting the desired results.

Kabir said that Pakistan and Iran have the potential to cater to each other’s needs provided the businessmen have the exposure to the available opportunities.

The business community in the two countries would have to increase interaction to share their experiences in the larger interests of the people of the two nations, he said, adding that the dissemination of sector-specific and trade-related information would go a long way in achieving the goal.

He stressed the need for both the countries to share their experiences in the fields of science and technology, while saying that both sides need to conduct market research to further strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

Priority should be given to each other for import of goods rather than buying from distant countries, the LCCI president suggested.

Kabir said that collaboration in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and mega projects like onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration activities; hydel and coal based energy projects; paper and board; sugar; cement; chemicals; transport and communication; construction of roads in Pakistan; scientific and educational cooperation; handicrafts; artificial jewellery; carpets; fancy furniture was the need of the hour.