Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
LCCI raises concerns over likely hike in power tariff

Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
LCCI
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concerns over the likely increase of Rs6.10 per unit in the electricity bill for the month of March, a statement said on Thursday.

LCCI Acting President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the increase in power tariff will be a big blow to the industrial sector in general and export-oriented industry in particular.

The hike in the power tariff will not do any good for the government until it makes a plan to remove inefficiencies in the power sector, they added.

The LCCI office bearers urged the government to control the rupee devaluation, line losses and electricity theft instead of hiking electricity tariffs.

They feared that the government’s plan to increase the power tariff will result in the rise of electricity theft that is already one of the biggest challenges being faced by the power sector.

The Pakistani merchandise are facing challenges to keep their existence in the international market while a further increase in the power tariff will make things more difficult.

