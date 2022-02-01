Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 03:28 pm

LCCI stresses the need for fashion industry exports

LCCI

LAHORE: Pakistan’s vibrant fashion industry is gradually increasing its share in the global market, an official said.

“Art promotion is necessary for developing soft image of any country. The fashion industry has the potential to earn huge foreign exchange for the country,” Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Mian Nauman Kabir said while chairing a meeting on fashion and clothing exports.

LCCI senior vice president Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and vice president Haris Ateeq also attended the meeting.

Kabir said that France enjoys unique status in this particular field.

“France is a world leader in the fashion industry and earning a huge revenue from this single sector,” he said, adding that there is a need of giving due attention to this vibrant sector for earning precious foreign exchange.

Chan said that the LCCI was playing the role of a spokesperson for the industry and traders. “Designers’ identity should be documented,” he said, adding that the fashion industry should improve liaison with the LCCI.

Haris Ateeq stressed the need of documenting fashion related exports, saying that the LCCI standing committee on fashion was planning to organise three fashion shows in Lahore, UK and US.

He stressed the need of setting up a fashion industry wing in the Ministry of Commerce and Textile.

