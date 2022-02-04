Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 11:37 pm
Lexus Unveils Its First All-Electric SUV, the RZ 450e

Lexus Unveils Its First All-Electric SUV, the RZ 450e

The official teaser for the 2022 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV, which will be on sale later this year, has been revealed by Lexus. The new photos are a follow-up to previous ones that showcased some incredible features of the electric SUV. Despite the fact that the new images show major outward design differences, the Lexus RZ 450e is based on the same concept as the Toyota bZ4X.

The Lexus RZ 450e will be the manufacturer’s first all-electric SUV. According to the company, it will be available in the spring and will compete with other electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model Y and Skoda Enyaq. It also appears to be the result of extensive labour aimed at creating a one-of-a-kind vehicle that retains the brand’s luxury and premium image.

The interior of the Lexus RZ 450e is not revealed in any of the new images, suggesting that the manufacturer is saving the specifics for a later teaser before the spring debut. However, Lexus did provide a sneak peak inside the interior in a video of its CEO driving the vehicle, which exhibits a layout similar to the Toyota bZ4X. The car looks to have a five-seat arrangement and a high centre console, but there appears to be a minor difference in the infotainment system, and Lexus may incorporate the most recent technological advances when the RZ 450e debuts.

The electric SUV will have a range of approximately 280 miles (534 kilometres) and will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.7 seconds. It will most likely feature the same 71.4 kWh battery and dual-motor engine as the bZ4X, and its transmission system will be based on the DIRECT4, allowing it to switch between four-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive and other options depending on the driving environment.

There are no pricing data available for the Lexus RZ 450e at this time, but it appears to be a luxury choice in the SUV market that will be more expensive than certain existing models.

 

