Lotto results Today: Friday’s numbers for Thunderball and £25million Euromillions jackpot

The winner of tonight’s Euromillions jackpot will get a life-changing £25 million.

The winning numbers for this evening are: 13, 18, 38, 42, 45, and Lucky Stars 7 and 11.

Just before the numbers were revealed, one lucky winner might have won £500,000 on a £1 Thunderball ticket.

Tonight’s Thunderball numbers will be drawn shortly.

The Euromillions £25 million jackpot, called “Dream Come True Money” by the National Lottery, would be enough to allow even the most affluent people to live their dreams.

Whether it’s a new country house, a lifetime supply of vacations to far-flung corners of the world, or simply paying off any annoying bills or debts, tonight’s jackpot may take care of it all and then some.

To be eligible for a prize, choose five numbers from 1-50 and two Lucy Star numbers from 1-12.

There’s always the Lucky Dip for parents who don’t want to put their children’s birthdays or anniversary dates in the hands of chance.

With each line of numbers you play, you will also receive an automatic UK Millionaire Maker entry.

Participants may play up to seven lines of numbers on each play slip and purchase up to ten play slips at a time.

Then, select the draws and weeks you want to play – you can play up to four weeks ahead of time or continually by Direct Debit.

You must match all five main numbers as well as the two Lucky Stars to win the eight-figure jackpot. The chances are one in 139,838,160.

Five main numbers and one Lucky Star can net you a little more than £130,000.

Every Tuesday and Friday, EuroMillions draws take place. On draw days, the deadline for purchasing tickets is 7.30 p.m.

In addition to the United Kingdom, the game is available in Andorra, Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.