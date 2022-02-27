Mastercard expands its business intelligence platform in MEA region

KARACHI: Mastercard has announced the expansion of its new interactive business intelligence platform Mastercard Market Trends in the Middle East and Africa, a statement said on Thursday.

The new platform provides a comprehensive view of payments insights, competitive intelligence and industry trends for banks and financial institutions across the world and now within the Middle East and Africa, it added.

“Access to relevant insights, data, and analytics to inform smart decisions is critical to business success. Mastercard Market Trends offers a one-stop shop for financial institutions to access key information, which will allow for better decision-making and results,” Mastercard Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) President Dimitrios Dosis said.

“The platform brings together the latest market, industry and consumer insights, enabling financial institutions to really understand their customers and confidently embrace the constant evolution in how people shop and pay,” he added.

The platform in the MEA, enables a comparison of over 300 cards from five key markets, access to market reports, analysis of global and regional leading fintechs and thought leadership on key payment industry and technology trends.

This platform is the latest offering from Mastercard Data and Services and is available now for issuers and acquirers across the Middle East and Africa

Mastercard Market Trends, after a successful launch in Europe, the Americas and Asia, is slated to see further expansion through 2022.