Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Correspondent

27th Feb, 2022. 09:42 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Mastercard expands its business intelligence platform in MEA region

Staff Correspondent

27th Feb, 2022. 09:42 am
mastercard
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: Mastercard has announced the expansion of its new interactive business intelligence platform Mastercard Market Trends in the Middle East and Africa, a statement said on Thursday.

The new platform provides a comprehensive view of payments insights, competitive intelligence and industry trends for banks and financial institutions across the world and now within the Middle East and Africa, it added.

“Access to relevant insights, data, and analytics to inform smart decisions is critical to business success. Mastercard Market Trends offers a one-stop shop for financial institutions to access key information, which will allow for better decision-making and results,” Mastercard Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) President Dimitrios Dosis said.

“The platform brings together the latest market, industry and consumer insights, enabling financial institutions to really understand their customers and confidently embrace the constant evolution in how people shop and pay,” he added.

The platform in the MEA, enables a comparison of over 300 cards from five key markets, access to market reports, analysis of global and regional leading fintechs and thought leadership on key payment industry and technology trends.

This platform is the latest offering from Mastercard Data and Services and is available now for issuers and acquirers across the Middle East and Africa

Mastercard Market Trends, after a successful launch in Europe, the Americas and Asia, is slated to see further expansion through 2022.

Read More

9 mins ago
NatWest back in black as economy recovers from Covid pandemic

LONDON: Britain’s NatWest bank has said that it surged back into annual...
10 mins ago
Audi, FAW to kick off EV plant in China

BRUSSELS: German premium carmaker Audi and China’s FAW are to kick off...
11 mins ago
Airbus sees growth opportunities

TOULOUSE: European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said it has strong confidence in the...
13 mins ago
Coffee shops in China raising prices amid jump in costs

BEIJING: Several coffee brands in China have raised prices recently, and market...
15 mins ago
US in no position to ask China to contribute more to G20’s debt relief plan

JAKARTA: Ahead of the two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central...
17 mins ago
China’s finance ministry calls for better macroeconomic coordination

BEIJING: China has called for strengthening global cooperation in coordinating macro policies,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Operation Swift Retort testament to determination of Pakistan armed forces for defence

Today marks 3rd anniversary of “Op Swift Retort” when Pakistan Armed Forces...
tdap
3 mins ago
TDAP to organise ‘Pakistan Engineering and Health Show 2022’

LAHORE: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organise the first...
zong
5 mins ago
Zong 4G, PTA sign deal to promote gender inclusion in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G, Pakistan’s cellular and digital services frontrunner and the CSR...
australia
7 mins ago
Nick Kyrgios comes in front to discuss dark past

Australia’s tennis star Nick Kyrgios, the former World no. 14, opened up...
Adsence Ad 300X600