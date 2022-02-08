Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:14 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Meeting to discuss gur exports issue on February 9

Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:14 pm

KARACHI: The Ministry of Commerce has convened a meeting on February 9 to discuss the issue of gur (jaggery) exports, a statement said on Tuesday.

Agro Products Director General Dr Kausar Zaidi convened the meeting on the request of the Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) to Federal Commerce Secretary Sauleh Farooqui and on the recommendations of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority.

The farmers were exporting brown sugar and gur, which were also used domestically; however, due to the shortage of white sugar, the Cabinet has imposed a ban on the exports of white sugar, Zaidi said.

Being the allied products of the refined sugar, the brown sugar and gur were banned though there was no intention to place these two items in the list, he added.

Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver said: “We have been trying to explain to the policymakers to lift the ban and fortunately the Lahore High Court lifted the ban on its production, saying in its order that it is unconstitutional to ban its production and no provincial or federal government will create any impediment in its production.”

“Subsequently the PSQCA adopted its standard as a sweetener under the classifications of raw sugar and gur,” he added.

Thaver said that the Smeda held meetings with the Unisame and after studying the facts, it recommended the Unisame’s proposals to lift the ban and subsequently, the Ministry of Industries and Production also recommended lifting the ban, Thaver said.

Zeeshan Nazim, a leading exporter of commodities said: “We lost many customers because we could not ship the banned items. The customers usually buy all items from one shipper and when we were unable to provide the banned items, they would place the order with the exporters of the neighbouring countries who can ship all the required items.”

The Unisame Council thanked Smeda, Ministry of Commerce, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and PSQCA for comprehending the need for lifting the ban on gur and supporting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) farmers, producers and exporters.

Read More

5 hours ago
UBL gets approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed United Bank Limited...
6 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 8th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
6 hours ago
Bahrain announces long-term visa to ‘boost economy’

MANAMA: Bahrain on Monday announced the creation of long-term visas for foreigners...
6 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 8th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
6 hours ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 8th February 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
6 hours ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 8th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Yasir Hussain looks back on his trip to Phuket 
5 mins ago
Yasir Hussain looks back on his trip to Phuket 

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain missed his trip to Phuket as he shared...
Domestic use of Israel's spyware sparks scandal at home
7 mins ago
Domestic use of Israel’s spyware sparks scandal at home

JERUSALEM, Feb 8, 2022 (AFP) - Israel's ground-breaking surveillance technology was once feted as a...
Allahu Akbar
9 mins ago
Brave Muslim Girl CHANTS ‘Allahu Akbar’ as Hindu mob surrounds her

The Hijab controversy in India is heating up as Hindu students continue...
Allan Border
9 mins ago
PAK VS AUS: ‘This is going to be a really great series,’ says Allan Border

PAK VS AUS: Allan Border, a former Australian captain and great predicts...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600