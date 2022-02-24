Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:28 pm
MG Teases a New Low-Cost Electric Vehicle with a 400-Kilometre Range [Video]

MG

Morris Garages (MG) just teased its next electric hatchback, which is most likely the MG4. Despite being a manufacturer of simple and occasionally uninteresting automobiles, the company appears to be fairly involved in the electric vehicle (EV) industry since its relaunch as a Chinese brand, with offers such as the ZS EV SUV and the MG5/EP waggon.

MG, on the other hand, will soon be a major participant with its new zero-emission hatchback, which will compete with the Volkswagen ID.3. Because of its lower size, it is anticipated to be less expensive than the MG ZS EV.

MG has only disclosed a few details regarding the vehicle. It will be shown in the fourth quarter of this year, and it will be 4,300 mm in length, with European interests in mind. According to Autocar, the car will be called the MG4 and will take the place of the now-retired MG3 hatchback.

The company teased a seamless design with chiselled sides, black bottom panelling, and a full-width LED taillight strip with arrow-shaped tips in a teaser video. Given that the MG4 is projected to be part of the youth-oriented cyber family of EVs, which will be topped in 2024 by the production edition of the Cyberster prototype, a renewed emphasis on style is appropriate.

The MG4 will share components with the facelifted ZS EV and MG5, including a 156 hp/280 Nm electric motor and a 61.1 kWh lithium-ion battery with a WLTP-rated range of up to 400 km.

A regular range edition will also be offered for the forthcoming hatchback, with more horsepower of 177 hp but a smaller 50.3 kWh battery delivering a reduced range of 320 km.

 

