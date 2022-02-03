MG ZS VS Peugeot 2008 – Price – Specs Comparison

MG ZS VS Peugeot 2008: Have you heard about the town’s latest French crossover? Peugeot 2008 is a premium B-segment crossover from Lucky Motors. The car has raised many eyebrows in the local market, owing mostly to its high price.

Following a detailed comparison of the Peugeot 2008 vs KIA Stonic, let’s pit the French crossover against its other direct opponent, the MG ZS.

Size

The MG ZS is larger in size than the Peugeot 2008. ZS measures 4,314 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width, and 1,620 mm in height. Peugeot 2008 has a length of 4,300 mm, a width of 1,770 mm, and a height of 1,550 mm.

Power

The ZS is equipped with a 1.5-litre VTi-tech non-turbo engine capable of 112 horsepower and 150 Nm of torque, as well as a 4-speed automated transmission. The 2008, on the other hand, has a 1.2-litre turbo engine with 130 horsepower and 230 Nm of torque with a 6-speed automated transmission.

According to the data we have, the Peugeot 2008 is more powerful than the MG ZS.

Looks

Peugeot 2008 Allure (the top variation) is the epitome of European elegance in terms of styling. The crossover has a dynamic and aggressive appearance thanks to its gorgeous chrome grille, characteristic 3-claw LED headlights, and DRLs.

Unlike in 2008, ZS’s appearance is not its stronger attribute. With a large front grille, halogen projection headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels, the automobile has an outmoded appearance. Everything about the MG ZS is OK, but nothing truly stands out. As a result, we must award this to Peugeot 2008.

Features

The ZS and 2008 Allure share features like as push start, smart key entry, and a 6-way manually adjustable driver seat. In terms of differences, the ZS has an 8-inch touchscreen, analogue air conditioning, and premium fabric seats, and the 2008 has a 7-inch touchscreen, automatic temperature control, and premium TEP material seats with grey stitching.

The 2008 Allure features a panoramic sunroof, ice-blue ambient lighting, and a wireless trunk opening. This demonstrates that 2008 has more features than ZS.

Safety

Both vehicles have six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Electric Parking Brake (EPB), cruise control, and rear parking sensors.

The French crossover is safer than its Chinese opponent due to technologies like as High Beam Assist (HBA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Assist, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Front Parking Sensor.

Price

Without a doubt, the Peugeot 2008 triumphs over the MG ZS. It outperforms the ZS in terms of power, beauty, feature set, and safety. Any buyer of a compact crossover will prefer the French model over the Chinese model. The only thing that could make you reconsider is the price.

The 2008 Allure is priced at Rs. 5,850,000, while the ZS is priced at Rs. 4,399,000. The price differential of 15 lacs is enough to persuade anyone to forego the Peugeot 2008 in favour of the MG ZS.