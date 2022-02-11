Minister assures reforms for economic stability

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that Punjab is working with the federal government to increase revenue collections.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative for Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz called on Bakht at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, where he said that the government will ensure implementation on the long-term reform for bringing economic stability.

The Punjab Finance Secretary briefed the meeting about the strategies for the implementation of reforms, saying that keeping in view the success of the online application e-pay for collections, the government is encouraging payments through credit and debit cards.

He said that the government is also working to introduce reforms in the procurement mechanism, while reforms are also being introduced in the public-private partnership projects.

While answering a question of Ruiz about the transparency in the distribution of Ehsas Programme subsidy, Bakht said that the indicators for measuring poverty have been set for access to beneficiaries, while access to cell phones for direct cash transfers is mandatory for eligible individuals of the programme.