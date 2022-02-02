Morning Lottery Sambad Result: Assam Lottery Results Today

The Assam Lottery Sambad The 02.02.20 results are now available. Assam State Lottery Morning PDF containing winning numbers list is available to see. The first reward in the Assam lottery is Rs. 10 lakh.

Assam is well-known for its tea plantations, diverse fauna, and silk manufacture. It is also well-known for its lottery. Lotteries are an excellent method for people to test their luck and maybe win a large sum of money. With the lottery fever spreading throughout the country, consumers should be aware that there are various illegal lotteries operating both online and offline. There was a period when lotteries were outright prohibited in India. However, the times have changed, and the Supreme Court has now allowed 13 states to hold lawful lotteries. The state of Assam is one such state where lottery drawing is authorised.

Assam State Lottery Results for February 2 | ‘Future Kind Lottery’ Results Announced at 12:00 pm; 1st Prize at ₹ 10 Lakhs

The Assam government is in charge of the operating system. Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the other 12 states that have legal lotteries. The Assam Lottery has three outcomes that are published daily.

By 12 p.m., the Assam Future Lottery results will be released.

By 5 p.m., the Assam Singam Lottery results are declared.

By 8 p.m., the Assam Kuil Lottery results are declared.

PWD-IB Complex, Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370 hosts the Assam lottery. The ‘Future Lottery’ results will be released at 12 p.m. on the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The first reward in the Future lottery is ten lakh rupees. The lottery ticket is $6. Other prizes and categories are as follows:

ASSAM FUTURE KIND LOTTERY RESULTS – 12 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs (one person)

2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000 (ten people)

3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)

4th Prize – ₹ 500 (ten people)

5th Prize – ₹ 200 (ten people)

ASSAM SINGAM LOTTERY – 5 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 15 Lakhs (one person)

2nd Prize – ₹ 20,000 (ten people)

3rd Prize – ₹ 2,000 (ten people)

4th Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)

5th Prize – ₹ 250 (ten people)

ASSAM KUIL LOTTERY – 8 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs

2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000

3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000

4th Prize – ₹ 500

5th Prize – ₹ 200

The state-recognized authority, ‘Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam),’ organises and regulates the Assam Lottery. The ‘Claim Forms’ are available on the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The information must be typed in capital characters. The winner may also be required to submit a valid photo ID along with this form. The forms must be filed within 30 days of the findings being announced.