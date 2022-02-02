Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:59 pm

Morning Lottery Sambad Result: Assam Lottery Results Today

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:59 pm
Morning Lottery Sambad

Morning Lottery Sambad Result: Assam Lottery Results Today

The Assam Lottery Sambad The 02.02.20 results are now available. Assam State Lottery Morning PDF containing winning numbers list is available to see. The first reward in the Assam lottery is Rs. 10 lakh.

Assam is well-known for its tea plantations, diverse fauna, and silk manufacture. It is also well-known for its lottery. Lotteries are an excellent method for people to test their luck and maybe win a large sum of money. With the lottery fever spreading throughout the country, consumers should be aware that there are various illegal lotteries operating both online and offline. There was a period when lotteries were outright prohibited in India. However, the times have changed, and the Supreme Court has now allowed 13 states to hold lawful lotteries. The state of Assam is one such state where lottery drawing is authorised.

Assam State Lottery Results for February 2 | ‘Future Kind Lottery’ Results Announced at 12:00 pm; 1st Prize at ₹ 10 Lakhs

 

The Assam government is in charge of the operating system. Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the other 12 states that have legal lotteries. The Assam Lottery has three outcomes that are published daily.

By 12 p.m., the Assam Future Lottery results will be released.

By 5 p.m., the Assam Singam Lottery results are declared.

By 8 p.m., the Assam Kuil Lottery results are declared.

PWD-IB Complex, Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370 hosts the Assam lottery. The ‘Future Lottery’ results will be released at 12 p.m. on the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The first reward in the Future lottery is ten lakh rupees. The lottery ticket is $6. Other prizes and categories are as follows:

ASSAM FUTURE KIND LOTTERY RESULTS – 12 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs (one person)

2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000 (ten people)

3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)

4th Prize – ₹ 500 (ten people)

5th Prize – ₹ 200 (ten people)

ASSAM SINGAM LOTTERY – 5 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 15 Lakhs (one person)

2nd Prize – ₹ 20,000 (ten people)

3rd Prize – ₹ 2,000 (ten people)

4th Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)

5th Prize – ₹ 250 (ten people)

ASSAM KUIL LOTTERY – 8 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs

2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000

3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000

4th Prize – ₹ 500

5th Prize – ₹ 200

The state-recognized authority, ‘Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam),’ organises and regulates the Assam Lottery. The ‘Claim Forms’ are available on the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The information must be typed in capital characters. The winner may also be required to submit a valid photo ID along with this form. The forms must be filed within 30 days of the findings being announced.

Read More

5 hours ago
Prize Bond Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022

Prize Bond Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022: National Savings...
6 hours ago
Rupee gains against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee made a slight gain of two paisas against the...
6 hours ago
Business-friendly policies make Pakistan most attractive destination: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the business-friendly policies of the government...
7 hours ago
Eurozone inflation rises to new record high

BRUSSELS: Inflation in the eurozone soared to a new record high in...
11 hours ago
Sony hikes annual profit forecast on film, gaming success

TOKYO  - Sony upgraded its full-year net profit forecast on Wednesday, buoyed...
15 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 2nd Feb 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 2nd feb 2022, Check updated...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Points Table 2022
4 mins ago
Latest PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars VS Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Islamabad United Check the...
Manipur Lottery Results
19 mins ago
Manipur Lottery Results Today 02.02.2022: Singam DAHLIA Evening Lottery Results

Only 13 Indian states are permitted to hold legal lotteries. Lotteries are...
Sambad Lottery Result
24 mins ago
Sambad Lottery  Result 02.02.2022: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle Evening

The Lottery Sambad Results for February 2, 2022 are now available. Keep...
Europe rights body launches rare action against Turkey
39 mins ago
Europe rights body launches rare action against Turkey

STRASBOURG, France, Feb 2, 2022 (AFP) - The Council of Europe on Wednesday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600