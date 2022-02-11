MoU signed for livestock extension workers’ promotion

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Farmers Development Organisation (FDO) signed a MoU for the promotion of community-based livestock extension workers under the Ahsas Amdan Dairy Development Project.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Dr Nasim Ahmad and FDO Head Arif Shahzad signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a ceremony at UVAS City Campus on Friday.

The UVAS faculty members and FDO officials were also present at the ceremony where Dr Nasim Ahmed highlighted the UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

Shahzad said that basic aim of the FDO was to promote rural poor livestock farming community, especially their profitability by enhancing milk and meat production in southern Punjab.

Under the MoU, the UVAS will conduct about four residential trainings for three months at their Pattoki Campus for livestock extension workers and artificial insemination technician trainees in both disciplines which will include 50 per cent women.

The UVAS will give training about the LEWs concepts, theories, practices and skills about livestock management, vaccination procedures, disease diagnosis, reproductive health care, handling and restraining of animals, performance of breeding soundness, examination of cattle and buffalos through rectal palpation, assessment of proper time of insemination and heat detection.

The varsity will also provide consultancy for preparation of three months curriculum regarding LEW training and accommodation, stationery, resource material and practical material to the participants.

The UVAS will arrange three months internship support to pass out technicians at the registered progressive farms or centres (other than the parent training centre), while the FDO will provide funds for the execution of the mentioned tasks.