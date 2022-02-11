Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:43 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

MoU signed for livestock extension workers’ promotion

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:43 pm
livestock extension

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Farmers Development Organisation (FDO) signed a MoU for the promotion of community-based livestock extension workers under the Ahsas Amdan Dairy Development Project.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Dr Nasim Ahmad and FDO Head Arif Shahzad signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a ceremony at UVAS City Campus on Friday.

The UVAS faculty members and FDO officials were also present at the ceremony where Dr Nasim Ahmed highlighted the UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

Shahzad said that basic aim of the FDO was to promote rural poor livestock farming community, especially their profitability by enhancing milk and meat production in southern Punjab.

Under the MoU, the UVAS will conduct about four residential trainings for three months at their Pattoki Campus for livestock extension workers and artificial insemination technician trainees in both disciplines which will include 50 per cent women.

The UVAS will give training about the LEWs concepts, theories, practices and skills about livestock management, vaccination procedures, disease diagnosis, reproductive health care, handling and restraining of animals, performance of breeding soundness, examination of cattle and buffalos through rectal palpation, assessment of proper time of insemination and heat detection.

The varsity will also provide consultancy for preparation of three months curriculum regarding LEW training and accommodation, stationery, resource material and practical material to the participants.

The UVAS will arrange three months internship support to pass out technicians at the registered progressive farms or centres (other than the parent training centre), while the FDO will provide funds for the execution of the mentioned tasks.

Read More

3 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result list 11 february 2022, Result 1pm 6pm 8pm

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 11 02...
4 hours ago
Asif Balal Lodhi assumes charge as PITB Chairman

LAHORE: Asif Balal Lodhi (PAS) has assumed the charge of chairman Punjab...
4 hours ago
LCCI for restoration of tax exemptions

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
4 hours ago
Minister assures reforms for economic stability

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that Punjab is...
5 hours ago
PSO records Rs20.3 billion profit in second quarter of FY22

KARACHI: The profits of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) registered the earnings growth...
5 hours ago
Rupee gains 16 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 16 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Syeda Tuba Anwar shares a Quranic verse to respond Aamir Liaquat Hussian
6 mins ago
Syeda Tuba Anwar shares a Quranic verse to respond Aamir Liaquat Hussian

Syeda Tuba Anwar shared a Quranic verse about "Slander (Tohmat)" after a...
Prince Harry
7 mins ago
The Queen has told Prince Harry and Prince William that she will not ‘tolerate’ divorce.

Long before the two brothers married, the Queen reportedly informed Prince William and Prince Harry that she will not accept any possibility of divorce. According to the Sunday Express, the king got fed up with the royal family's numerous divorces and decided that "enough is enough." According to a Buckingham Palace insider, because the Queen is the head of the church, she is opposed to divorce because of her convictions. "Because the Queen is the head of the Church, she is opposed to royal divorces on principle," one insider added. "She has, however, witnessed the divorces of not just her sister Princess Margaret, but also her three eldest children.
Ananya Panday
9 mins ago
Ananya Panday opens up on overwhelming response from Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When...
13 mins ago
The Realme C35 debuts with a 50MP primary camera.

Realme has officially introduced the Realme C35, a new low-cost smartphone in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600