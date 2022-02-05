Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
05th Feb, 2022. 05:27 pm
Nagaland State Lottery: Lottery Sambad Result on 5th Feb, 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result

Nagaland State Lottery: The Lottery Sambad Results for February 5, 2022 are now available. Keep an eye on the Nagaland Lottery Dear Eagle Evening live results and updates, as well as the winning numbers list.

Nagaland is one of 13 states with the authority to hold legal lotteries. Sambad, Nagaland’s nightly lottery, is well-known. People in and around Nagaland have a fantastic opportunity to try their luck and win a substantial sum of money. The Nagaland lottery ticket costs 6 rupees. The Directorate of Nagaland Lotteries organises and manages the Nagaland Lottery.

Nagaland State Lottery Results February 5

The first prize winner gets ₹ 1 Crore. The second prize winner gets ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take home ₹ 250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is also granted. The ‘Dear Ostrich’ evening lottery result is announced every Saturday at 8 pm.

Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 6 PM

 

