Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 06:07 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 7th Feb, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 06:07 pm
Nagaland State Lottery Result

Nagaland State Lottery: The Lottery Sambad Results for February 7, 2022 are now available. Keep an eye on the Nagaland Lottery Dear Eagle Evening live results and updates, as well as the winning numbers list.

Nagaland is one of 13 states with the authority to hold legal lotteries. Sambad, Nagaland’s nightly lottery, is well-known. People in and around Nagaland have a fantastic opportunity to try their luck and win a substantial sum of money. The Nagaland lottery ticket costs 6 rupees. The Directorate of Nagaland Lotteries organises and manages the Nagaland Lottery.

Nagaland State Lottery Results February 7

The first prize winner gets ₹ 1 Crore. The second prize winner gets ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take home ₹ 250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is also granted. The ‘Dear Ostrich’ evening lottery result is announced every Saturday at 8 pm.

Nagaland State Lottery Result 1 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 6 PM

Read More

2 hours ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 7th February 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
2 hours ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
2 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
2 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
2 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
2 hours ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Celebrities rush to congratulates the new Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are now parents for the second time....
Huawei Y7
3 mins ago
Huawei Y7 Prime Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 retails for Rs. 22,999 in Pakistan. The...
12 mins ago
Kim Kardashian has reportedly done being nice

Kim Kardashian was forced to make a public statement in response to...
18 mins ago
SC rejects plea to increase minorities’ seats in NA, provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Monday rejected a petition...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600