Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:36 pm
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 8th Feb, 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result

Nagaland State Lottery Result held today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on 8 Feb 2022 will be updated here soon. Live Nagaland Lottery Result 8 02 2022 |  Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 8 02 2022 list can be checked here.

Live Lottery Sambad Today 8 feb 2022 Result
Board Name Sikkim State Lottery Sambad & Nagaland State Lottery Sambad
Draw Name Dear Morning, Dear Evening, and Dear Night
First Prize Rs. 1,00,00,000
Result date 8 feb 2022
Result Time 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM

Nagaland State Lottery – 1 PM

Nagaland State Lottery – 6 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 8 feb

Nagaland State Lottery – 8 PM

