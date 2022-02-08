Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 8th Feb, 2022
Nagaland State Lottery Result held today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on 8 Feb 2022 will be updated here soon. Live Nagaland Lottery Result 8 02 2022 | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 8 02 2022 list can be checked here.
|Live Lottery Sambad Today 8 feb 2022 Result
|Board Name
|Sikkim State Lottery Sambad & Nagaland State Lottery Sambad
|Draw Name
|Dear Morning, Dear Evening, and Dear Night
|First Prize
|Rs. 1,00,00,000
|Result date
|8 feb 2022
|Result Time
|1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM
Nagaland State Lottery – 1 PM
Nagaland State Lottery – 6 PM
Nagaland State Lottery – 8 PM
