Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 10:02 am
NetSol Technologies

Power portfolio

NetSol Technologies Limited is in the business of development and sale of computer software and allied services in Pakistan, as well as abroad.

The company maintains its position as a leader in providing innovative solutions to the global asset finance and leasing industry. It is the first organisation in the industry to introduce digital transformation and launch a complete line of digital solutions.

With a presence in eight strategically located cities across the globe, and a team of more than 1,300 professionals, NetSol boast an impressive portfolio of several quality awards.

Alongside the company’s premier platform NFS Ascent and NetSol’s suite of digital transformation solutions NFS Digital, the company will continue to heavily promote its cloud version of Ascent.

With no upfront licence fees and with flexible subscription-based pricing options and rapid deployments, Ascent on the Cloud empowers finance and leasing companies with a flexible and highly scalable platform, which accelerates their business growth.

NFS Ascent on the Cloud enables financial institutions to gain access to the same premier, nextgeneration platform used by bluechip organisations and Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

As the pandemic situation had been improving, the NetSol team anticipates and looks forward to the permanent resumption of live industry-leading annual events, which have been taking place virtually/hybrid during these unprecedented times.

NetSol continues to invest in its innovation lab, as its research and development teams continue to work on emerging technologies that have gained much traction in the global finance and leasing industry.

These technologies include, but are not limited to, artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data. NetSol’s focus is to continue enabling its global clientele to future-proof their finance and leasing operations.

NetSol Technologies posted a net profit of Rs712.95 million for the half-year ended December 31, 2021, translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of Rs7.94, up 117 per cent, compared with the profit of Rs257 million (EPS: 2.86) in the corresponding period of the last year.

The company’s revenues during the period under review clocked-in at Rs2.98 billion, up 26 per cent from Rs2.3 billion recorded in the same period of the last year.

