New Suzuki Swift Launched, Price in Pakistan and Features

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has finally introduced the fourth generation Suzuki Swift in Pakistan, after five years of waiting and expectation. Prior to then, the business sold the second generation Swift for over a decade without introducing a new model.

The current model also contains certain crucial features that the previous model lacked, making it a superior car. Is it, however, a better buy? To answer that question, this article will examine each aspect of the new Swift:

Styling

The new Swift’s design is a modern spin on an already good-looking car, rather than a complete departure from its origins.

The angular headlight design with projector lamps and semi-wrap-around LED DRLs, combined with a gaping mesh front grille and a dynamic front bumper, take visual elements from European hot-hatches.

Swift’s rear seems to squat down like a Mark-3 Volkswagen Scirocco. The stocky taillight design, coupled with a bulging tailgate, a rearward raked roof, and a smooth, yet stylish rear bumper makes for an athletic look.

Overall, the new Swift is a good-looking vehicle that oozes charisma.

Interior

Unfortunately, the inside is not significantly improved over the previous generation. Swift’s interior, like that of its competitors, is made up of scratchy plastics. The black inside cladding and panels further contribute to the dullness. A revamped gauge cluster, steering wheel, dash, and centre control stack are among the positive modifications.

Swift is a tiny family automobile that seats four to five people. The back seats can comfortably seat three youngsters or two adults. In terms of aesthetics and quality, the Swift’s interior leaves a lot to be desired.

Dimensions and Weight

Although the new Swift is longer and wider than the previous generation, it is also 100 kg lighter. Its dimensions are as follows:

Measurements Suzuki Swift Wheel Base 2,450 mm Overall Width 1,695 mm Overall Length 3,840 mm Overall Height 1,500 mm Kerb Weight (Top Trim Level) 1,000 kg Ground Clearance 163 mm Trunk Capacity 265 Ltr

Performance The new Swift comes with a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder K12C Dualjet petrol engine that produces 90 horsepower and 120 Newton-meters of torque and is mated with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. It has a McPherson strut suspension up front and a Torsion Bar Coil-Spring suspension in the back. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS technology. According to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Swift manages a fuel economy of 20 km/liter, however, these figures may vary on Pakistani roads. Features In terms of features, the New Suzuki Swift is a significant improvement over its predecessor. It comes with the following security and convenience features:

Safety Convenience Dual Airbags Cruise Control Hill-start Assist Smart Infotainment System ABS Brakes Advanced Gauge Cluster with Digital Information Display Fog Lights 12 Volt Socket Parking Sensors USB Connectivity Backup Camera Automatic Climate Control Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Keyless Entry Central Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Adjustable Steering Wheel

Price

On paper, the Suzuki Swift appears to be a good buy. However, with a price tag in the compact sedan range, it will encounter stiff competition. The following are the pricing for all three vehicles:

Variant Price (Rs.) GL Manual 2,499,000 GL CVT 2,699,000 GLX CVT 2,899,000

Verdict

Swift takes several points over its rivals for styling, but in terms of overall value for money, it falls short. Being an expensive subcompact hatchback, it will only appeal to a small niche of car buyers.