Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:27 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

OGDC records Rs35.25 billion profit in 2QFY22

Staff Reporter BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:27 pm
OGDC

KARACHI: The profit after tax of Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) showed a growth of 87 per cent to Rs35.25 billion translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of Rs8.22 during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

The company recorded a profit of Rs18.82 billion (EPS: Rs4.4) during the second quarter last year.

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs2/share, taking the full year payout to Rs3.75.

The revenue of the company recorded an increase of 46 per cent on a year-on-year basis to clock in at Rs79.6 billion, mainly due to sharp increase in the international oil prices which were up 83 per cent, better well-head gas prices and rupee devaluation. The rebound in the international crude oil prices diluted the impact of decline in hydro-carbon profile.

The OGDC booked other income of Rs10.3 billion during the period under review, which is significantly higher than last year, likely due to exchange gain on foreign currency deposits amid rupee devaluation.

Last year, the company booked an exchange loss during the same period.

The higher other income diluted the impact of increase in exploratory expenses, which were up 103 per cent to Rs4.6 billion, courtesy of higher dry wells.

During the first half of fiscal year 2022, the company posted the earnings growth of 63 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs68.88 billion, mainly attributed to higher earnings from better energy and higher other income amid exchange gain on foreign deposits versus exchange loss booked last year.

Read More

4 hours ago
Cooking oil plant resumes production

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan - A cooking oil plant that had been badly damaged...
4 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
4 hours ago
Ogra continues inspection of petrol pumps in Karachi

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s enforcement team has inspected 150...
4 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
4 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs458.00 and...
4 hours ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs127.80 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rashid Latif
4 mins ago
PAK vs AUS: Rashid Latif in support of Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has spoken out in support of Babar...
bank accounts
5 mins ago
SSGC bank accounts frozen for Rs23 billion tax recovery

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has frozen the bank accounts...
12 mins ago
SBBHC, NADRA sign MoU to ensure applicants’ data verification

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing...
Streaming platform
14 mins ago
Incredible responses: Streaming platform asked to summarize movie plots in five words

Desis are now amusing themselves with a creative game in which they...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600