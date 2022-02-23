Ogra continues inspection of petrol pumps in Karachi

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s enforcement team has inspected 150 petrol pumps of different oil marketing companies (OMCs) to check accurate measurements of oil, quality, price and safety standards, a statement said.

The Authority has been continuously inspecting petrol pumps with its third party inspectors in the southern region while this process shall be extended to the whole province of Sindh.

The Ogra takes action against violators as per law and adopts a no tolerance policy on the accuracy of measurement, quality and safety at outlets. The action was taken on the grievances of the general public.

The teams have also been directed to visit other provinces to ensure supply of petroleum products with accuracy, quality and sale of oil at prescribed rates.