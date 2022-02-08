Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:20 pm
OICCI to organise climate conference in Pakistan

Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:20 pm

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), on Tuesday announced to organise ‘Pakistan Climate Conference 2022’ on March 16, 2022 in Karachi, a statement said.

While announcing the date and unveiling the logo of the Conference, OICCI President Ghias Khan mentioned that the Conference would build on the learnings from the COP26, to identify and implement the efforts needed to promote positive climate actions and reduce climate change impact in Pakistan.

“The event will bring together global climate experts, policy makers and corporate decision-makers to share learnings and best practices to help Pakistan develop necessary policy and climate interventions,” he added.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said: “Climate change has an economic impact as well. I am confident that the Pakistan Climate Conference will lay the foundation for an action plan that will help Pakistan meet its global climate commitments and ensure the sustainability of its economy.”

OICCI Vice President Amir Paracha said: “The Pakistan Climate Conference is being organised in a hybrid format, with speakers and participants joining physically and virtually.”

“The Conference will provide best practices and a roadmap on areas, such as reducing emissions and renewable energy, reducing waste, ensuring fair usage of water and better monitoring of positive climate actions,” he added.

The Pakistan Climate Conference aims to start dialog on several critical areas to support Pakistan’s achievement of the Nationally Determined Commitments (NDC) made at COP26.

This commitment aims to cut 50 per cent of projected emissions and achieve 60 per cent renewable energy by 2030. In addition, Pakistan has set the vision to work on clean transport, with 30 per cent electric vehicles by 2030 and trusting and investing in nature.

Pakistan has a long way to go to demonstrate progress against its ambitious NDCs. The Conference aims to start dialogue on several critical areas that can help with policy direction and provide the best practices needed for the country to speed up its climate positive journey.

