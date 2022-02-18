Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 02:47 pm
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th Feb 2022

OMR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs456.00 and the selling rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs456.80 in the interbank market on 18th Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated OMR to PKR exchange rates on 18th Feb 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYING RATESSELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD138.40138.60
QATARI RIYALQAR48.2048.30
TURKISH LIRATRY12.8812.90
KUWAITI DINARKWD579.80582.30
EUROEUR199.50199.90
GREAT BRITAIN POUNDGBP239.10239.60
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD126.60126.90
OMANI RIYALOMR456.00456.80

