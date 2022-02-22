Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:57 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:57 pm
OMR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs457.10 and the selling rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs460.10 in the interbank market on 22nd Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated OMR to PKR exchange rates on 22nd Feb 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.30 139.10
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.40 48.60
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.78 12.84
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 581.40 585.90
EURO EUR 199.70 200.80
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 239.00 240.30
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 127.20 127.90
OMANI RIYAL OMR 457.10 460.10

Read More

9 mins ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs581.40 and...
11 mins ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.78 and...
12 mins ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.40 and...
14 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs138.30 and...
8 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs48.600 and...
10 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.700...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
1 min ago
The isolation of Queen Elizabeth will end on this date

British Queen Elizabeth II’s coronavirus isolation will end on Thursday, February 24,...
AUD TO PKR
4 mins ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs127.20 and...
Meghan Markle
4 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s special night out with Eugenie ended in disaster

In 2016, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a Halloween night...
GBP TO PKR
5 mins ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs239.00 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600