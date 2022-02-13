‘Over 19% inflation creating problems for working class’

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) acting president Maheen Salman has expressed reservations over the sharp rise in inflation in the country, a statement said.

The inflation rate for the working class has crossed 21 per cent, which is a matter of great concern. According to the data released by the Bureau of Statistics, inflation was recorded at 19 per cent last week, she said.

Maheen Salman said that the rate of inflation in Pakistan is higher than in other regional countries. Globally, inflation is 4 to 5 per cent, while in Pakistan it is over 19 per cent. The Kati acting president said in such a situation, the lives of the low-income citizens have become unbearable. There are millions of workers in Korangi who are unable to meet their expenses, despite working day and night, which is causing frustration.

She appealed the government to take concrete steps to reduce inflation on an urgent basis. A reduction in petrol, electricity and gas prices is inevitable.

Industrialisation should be promoted in the country to create employment opportunities, as well as increase in exports.

Maheen Salman also said that prosperity is not possible in the country without diminishing inflation. She appealed the government to increase the benefits for the poor given the current situation.