Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Correspondent

13th Feb, 2022. 09:42 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

‘Over 19% inflation creating problems for working class’

Staff Correspondent

13th Feb, 2022. 09:42 am
inflation

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) acting president Maheen Salman has expressed reservations over the sharp rise in inflation in the country, a statement said.

The inflation rate for the working class has crossed 21 per cent, which is a matter of great concern. According to the data released by the Bureau of Statistics, inflation was recorded at 19 per cent last week, she said.

Maheen Salman said that the rate of inflation in Pakistan is higher than in other regional countries. Globally, inflation is 4 to 5 per cent, while in Pakistan it is over 19 per cent. The Kati acting president said in such a situation, the lives of the low-income citizens have become unbearable. There are millions of workers in Korangi who are unable to meet their expenses, despite working day and night, which is causing frustration.

She appealed the government to take concrete steps to reduce inflation on an urgent basis. A reduction in petrol, electricity and gas prices is inevitable.

Industrialisation should be promoted in the country to create employment opportunities, as well as increase in exports.

Maheen Salman also said that prosperity is not possible in the country without diminishing inflation. She appealed the government to increase the benefits for the poor given the current situation.

Read More

1 hour ago
Hot stocks

Amreli Steels expects 10% growth in FY22 The management of Amreli Steels...
1 hour ago
Power portfolio

Atlas Battery Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on October...
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s economy again at crossroads

KARACHI: Pakistan’s economy is again at crossroads mainly due to its inconsistent...
1 hour ago
Global oil prices to set rupee trend

KARACHI: The movement of international oil prices will decide the fate of...
1 hour ago
PSX likely to remain upbeat next week

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased 0.37 per cent during the week...
1 hour ago
Right on track

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s much-anticipated visit to Beijing has not only...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

industrial zones
54 mins ago
Karachi’s crime-ridden, neglected industrial zones

KARACHI: Azan Naveed Ahmed, a mechanical engineer, had a very good job...
oil
56 mins ago
Oil on the boil

KARACHI: Rising geopolitical tension, fears of supply disruption and a surge in...
bitcoin
58 mins ago
US couple behind record bitcoin haul

WASHINGTON: She’s accused of laundering billions of dollars in stolen bitcoin with...
hot stocks
1 hour ago
Hot stocks

Amreli Steels expects 10% growth in FY22 The management of Amreli Steels...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600