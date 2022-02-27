Paapam, IST to strengthen academia-industry linkage

KARACHI: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) and Institute of Space Technology (IST) have joined hands to bridge the gap between academia and industry, a statement said.

Paapam and IST have decided to enter into a formal bilateral collaboration to strengthen academia-industry linkage by transferring skill sets and capacity building to meet the demands of industry in the country.

A delegation of the IST, spearheaded by its Vice-Chancellor (VC) Major General Rehan Abdul Baqi (Retd) called on the Paapam office-bearers.

Paapam Chairman Razzaq Guahar said that it was the need of the hour to give access to each other to create a synergistic impact on the economy, adding that it was one of the ways to curb the outflow of foreign exchange.

The vehicle testing labs, simulation testing, and electroplating were the areas identified as possible joint ventures between these two institutions.

The VC, Major General Abdul Baqi (Retd), assured the hosts of their every best possible cooperation in the larger national interest, while both sides agreed to hold the upcoming periodic review meetings to materialise the proposed collaboration.

The visiting delegation showed its commitment to international quality technical education based upon the tailor-made needs of the industry. The VC presented the shield to Paapam chairman. The Paapam is active in developing such mutual arrangements with national and international institutes. Recently they held meetings with other leading universities and some foreign institutes to promote skill and technical education in the country.

Paapam Chairman Abdur Razzaq Gauhar, led the Paapam delegation, Ex-Vice-Chairman Irfan Ahmed Qureshi, managing committee members Capt Muhammad Akram (Retd), Rehan Riaz, Shahab Saleem, Mohsin Qaiser, and Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza assisted the Paapam chairman.

The Registrar Ishaat Saboor, and faculty members assisted the visiting VC.