Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:44 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan bourse closes in red over petroleum price hike

Staff Reporter BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:44 pm
petroleum

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a dull session on Wednesday and closed lower on weak economic outlook, surging local petroleum products prices and widening trade deficit.

“Surging local petroleum prices impacting industrial earnings, reports of falling cement sales amid the government cut in the development budgets and a raise in industrial power tariff played a catalyst role in the bearish close,” Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index shed 0.10 per cent, or 46.90 points, to close at 45,684.80 points. The KSE-30 shares Index shed 0.09 per cent, or 15.82 points, to close at 17,788.14 points.

As many as 339 scrips were active of which 135 advanced, 181 declined and 23 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 145.3 million shares, compared with the turnover of 274.5 million shares in the last trading session.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said that the market witnessed a dull session today and moved both ways in the absence of any positive trigger.

“Investors remained cautious during the day on the back of uncertainty in domestic politics and concerns over Russia Ukraine conflict. Further, the government raised the petrol prices to record high levels which further threatened the participants’ interests,” he added.

Going forward, the analysts expect the market to take direction ahead of global and domestic political stability, and suggest investors adopt the “Sell on Strength” strategy in the ongoing week.

The companies that reflected the highest gains included Nestle Pakistan up Rs99.90 to close at Rs5,700/share, and Premium Textile up Rs54.01 to close at Rs784/share.

The companies which reflected the most losses included Rafhan Maize down Rs505 to close at Rs9,900/share, and Allawasaya Tex down Rs149.20 to close at Rs1,840.23/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Ltd with a turnover of 23.64 million shares. The scrip gained 6 paisas to close at Rs3.59/share, followed by WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 17.05 million shares. It gained 6 paisas to close at Rs2.02/share. Faysal Bank remained the third with a turnover of 10.13 million shares. The scrip gained 10 paisas to finish at Rs27/share.

Read More

3 hours ago
Rupee gains 11 paisas as international oil prices slide

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 11 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday as...
4 hours ago
Govt approves policy to boost capacity of textile industry

The government has approved a textile policy to boost the capacity of...
5 hours ago
SBP increases agriculture credit limits for agri financing

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has enhanced the indicative credit...
6 hours ago
China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

BEIJING: China will help its coal-fired power plants run at full capacity,...
6 hours ago
UK annual inflation hits fresh 30-year high

LONDON: UK annual inflation has hit the highest level since 1992, data showed...
9 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 16th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
First phase of LG polls to be held in Punjab on May 29: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to hold the...
labourer
8 mins ago
Netizens impressed by 60-year-old Kerala man, labourer turns into a model

After working as a model for a wedding suit factory, Mammikka, a...
Queen Consort
15 mins ago
Camilla Will Be Appointed Queen Consort, But What Is the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is expected to become "Queen Consort" when Prince...
Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan
16 mins ago
Realme 9 pro Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Realme has announced the Realme 9 Pro that now sit at the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600