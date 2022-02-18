Pakistan forex reserves slip $231 million to $23.49 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s liquid foreign exchange reserves slipped $231 million to $23.49 billion by the week ended February 11, 2022, official statistics revealed.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at $23.721 billion by the week ended February 4, 2022, according to the statistics released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The official foreign exchange reserves of the central bank fell $241 million to $17.096 billion by the week ended February 11, 2022, compared with $17.337 billion a week ago.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks slightly increased by $10 million to $6.394 billion by the week ended February 11, 2022, compared with $6.384 billion a week ago.