Pakistan Oilfields posts Rs7.29 billion profit

KARACHI: Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) has announced a net profit of Rs7.29 billion, translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of Rs25.70 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is 140.5 per cent higher than the profit of Rs3.03 billion and the EPS of Rs10.66 in the same quarter last year, a bourse filing said.

Alongside financial results, POL has also declared an interim cash dividend of Rs20/share.

POL’s net sales during the quarter under review clocked-in at Rs13.88 billion, up 39.2 per cent, compared with Rs9.97 billion recorded in the same period of the last year.

Other income surged to Rs1.8 billion during the quarter, compared with Rs221.8 million last year. The company incurred exploration costs of Rs107.8 million during the quarter, compared with Rs33.5 million last year.

The finance costs clocked-in at Rs934.74 million, up from Rs188.3 million last year, due to higher interest rates and short-term borrowings.

For the half-year ended December 31, 2021, POL posted a net profit of Rs12.03 billion (EPS: 42.34), compared with the profit of Rs6.7 billion (EPS: 23.76) in the corresponding period of the last year.

Attock Refinery Limited net sales up 110.5%

Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) has announced a net profit of Rs2.21 billion, translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of Rs20.77 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as against the loss of Rs89.7 million and LPS of 83 paisas in the same quarter of the last year.

The company did not announce any payout along with the financial results.

ARL’s net sales during the quarter under review clocked-in at Rs54.11 billion, up 110.5 per cent, compared with Rs25.7 billion recorded in the same period of the last year.

Other income declined to Rs428.67 million during the quarter, compared with Rs507.7 million last year. The finance costs clocked-in at Rs388.28 million, up from Rs201 million last year, due to higher interest rates.

For the half-year ended December 31, 2021, ARL posted a net profit of Rs2.36 billion (EPS: 22.13), compared with the loss of Rs224.7 million (LPS: 2.10) in the corresponding period of the last year.

Attock Petroleum registers profit of Rs4.22 billion

Attock Petroleum has announced a net profit of Rs4.22 billion, translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of Rs42.41 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is multiple times higher than the profit of Rs660.83 million and the EPS of Rs6.64 in the same quarter of the last year.

The company also declared an interim cash dividend of Rs15/share.

Attock’s net sales during the quarter under review clocked-in at Rs88.23 billion, up 67.7 per cent, compared with Rs52.62 billion recorded in the same period of the last year.

Other income surged to Rs445.2 million during the quarter, compared with Rs323.6 million last year. The finance costs clocked-in at Rs400.4 million, up from Rs374.73 million last year, due to higher interest rates and short-term borrowings.

For the half-year ended December 31, 2021, Attock Petroleum posted a net profit of Rs6.6 billion (EPS: 66.4), compared with the profit of Rs2.14 billion (EPS: 21.56) in the corresponding period of the last year.

National Refinery Limited posts profit of Rs2.14 billion

National Refinery Limited (NRL) has announced a net profit of Rs2.14 billion, translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of Rs26.81 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as against the profit of Rs488.5 million and the EPS of Rs6.11 in the same quarter of the last year.

The company did not announce any payout along with the financial results.

NRL’s net sales during the quarter under review clocked-in at Rs66.7 billion, up 32.2 per cent, compared with Rs50.42 billion recorded in the same period of the last year.

Other income declined to Rs81.4 million during the quarter, compared with Rs96.5 million last year. The finance costs clocked-in at Rs1.6 billion, up from Rs95.04 million last year, due to higher interest rates and short-term borrowings.

For the half-year ended December 31, 2021, NRL posted a net profit of Rs2.55 billion (EPS: 31.89), compared with the loss of Rs822.5 million (LPS: 10.29) in the corresponding period of the last year.